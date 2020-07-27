Dani Dyer opens up about boyfriend Sammy & reveals they didn’t split

Dani Dyer has opened up about her relationship with Sammy Kimmence and has revealed that they did not end things earlier this year.

She explained to OK! Magazine that they did not split up in the springtime, “We didn’t even really, it wasn’t even a thing. It just got made into a thing.”

It was reported that the couple ended things after tension reached boiling point with a source telling The Sun, “When they started dating again last year some of Dani's mates warned her about getting back with Sammy because of his reputation. He's a bit of a wheeler dealer and loves fame and attention. Really it's the opposite of what Dani wants. She decided it was best for her to just end it. She was sick of the drama and had enough of the fighting.”

However, Dani has said that they’re happier than ever and even spent lockdown together. She shared: “We we’re just at home. It was nice actually because I feel that we are both just so busy doing different things. We’re really good, he’s my friend, he’s like my best mate…so it just works.”

The Love Island star added, “We really get on, he’s so easy. It’s been pretty chilled.”

The reality star was dating fellow Love Islander Jack Fincham before they broke up in 2019. She shortly rekindled her relationship with Kimmence after they split. Fincham now has a baby girl with a close-friend.