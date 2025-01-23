Dani Dyer celebrates son Santiago’s birthday with sweet tribute

Dani Dyer is marking a very special birthday!

Santiago, who is the eldest child of former Love Island winner Dani, is celebrating his fourth birthday today.

Dani is also a mum to her one-year-old twin daughters, Summer and Star, whom she welcomed in May 2023 with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

In honour of Santiago’s birthday, Dani has been taking the opportunity to look back at her memories with him so far.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to post several throwback snaps from the past four years of Santiago’s life.

The sweet images include several key moments, including Santiago as a newborn, bonding with his stepfather Jarrod, and meeting his baby sisters for the first time.

“Happy 4th birthday to my darling little Santi.. you taught me so much & made me grow even more as a person..” Dani penned at the beginning of her tribute.

"I love being your mummy, you are my chatty, funny, nutty little boy and I can’t wait to watch you grow and make even more memories together..” the mother-of-three continued.

Dani concluded her adorable message by writing: “Love you forever”.

Following her beautiful tribute, many of Dani’s 3.7M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to Santiago.

“Aww so gorgeous happy birthday Santi,” one fan replied.

“Happy birthday, little man. I love all these photos,” another commented.

“Happy birthday Santi, gorgeous photos,” a third fan added.

Santiago’s birthday comes just one month after Dani shared a new insight into her co-parenting relationship. The reality star shares Santiago with her ex-boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence.

Ahead of Christmas festivities last month, Dani admitted that she was feeling down about the holidays, stating on Instagram: “I’ve not got Santi this year. It’s one of those things where you have to co-parent and stuff which is annoying – one of them things.”

Dani added: “The twins obviously don’t understand, like they have no idea what’s going on. It’s just another roast for them, which they love.”