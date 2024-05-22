Dani Dyer celebrates as daughters reach meaningful milestone

Dani Dyer is celebrating a very special milestone for her daughters.

The former Love Island winner welcomed her identical twin girls, Summer and Star, into the world exactly one year ago today with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

As her twins turn one year old, Dani has marked the momentous occasion of their first birthdays by penning a heartfelt tribute to them on social media.

Dyer posted a collection of adorable photos of Summer and Star to her 3.7M Instagram followers.

In the pictures, which were taken during a professional photoshoot, the tots can be seen in matching pink outfits and white bows on their heads as they pose beside each other.

The birthday girls smile at the camera and stand in front of a princess castle background, surrounded by pink balloons.

In the caption of the post, Dani wrote, “Our twins are 1. Can’t believe how fast this year has gone, a lot of fun, madness, tears & completely winging it..”.

“baby girls you have brought so much happiness to our lives and we love you so so much..”.

The former reality star went on to admit, “Watching you grow has been so special and we can’t wait to make even more special memories.. forever and ever our little darlings you mean the world and more to us”.

Many pals and famous faces took to the comments to send birthing wishes to Summer and Star, including multiple stars of The Only Way is Essex.

Amy Childs said, “Happy birthday gorgeous girls xxx”.

“So beautiful happy birthday gorgeous girls xx”, wrote Billie Shepherd. Danielle Armstrong added, “How are they 1 already, beautiful girls xx”.

As well as having Summer and Star, Dani is a proud mum to three-year-old Santiago, whom she had during a previous relationship.

Recently, Dani revealed that her twin daughters would be her ‘last babies’ as she revealed she was ‘done’ having children.

When asked, “Will the girls be your last babies”, the 27-year-old explained, “Yes, I’m done. I am so done because I just don’t know how people have 6, 7 kids. How does Paris Fury do it and still look stunning? I need the answers”.

“I’m done. I love them very, very much – my three children – but how do people have quads, triplets two sets of twins?”.