Dancing With The Stars’ Suzanne Jackson discusses troll hatred

Suzanne Jackson has been opening up about her journey on Dancing With The Stars!

The brand new series of the RTÉ dance competition kicked off on Sunday night, and Suzanne took to the floor for the very first time with her dance partner Michael Danilczuk.

Since then, the SoSueMe founder has been speaking out about her experience on the show so far. In particular, she gave a shocking revelation that she received an abundance of hate following the announcement that she would be joining the show.

“A lot of people were shocked. I read articles saying 'she has the money; she has the fame' – but that’s not what it’s about. This is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone,” the 38-year-old explained in an interview with the Irish Mirror.

Suzanne went on to note that in joining DWTS, she wants her 302K Instagram followers to see her in a different light. “I’m very business-like on Instagram, so this is a very vulnerable place to be in and they will see an emotional side to me which I don’t think I really revealed before. But that’s part of the fun and the whole journey,” she teased.

Amazingly, Suzanne also admitted that she initially got in contact with DWTS producers as she wanted to be considered for a presenting role. However, the job had already been filled by Doireann Garrihy, but the producers asked if Suzanne would like to be a contestant instead – and she jumped at the chance!

“I just thought the timing was right for me,” Suzanne added. “I’m quite an obsessive person so I need to go full steam towards it, and this was my new challenge.”

On Sunday night, Suzanne began her DWTS journey by dancing a samba, which scored her 23 points from the judges. However, the makeup guru has revealed that she is her own worst critic. “I am an absolute perfectionist so for me I didn’t do my best,” she shared. “I’m feeling overall really happy, but I know I could’ve done better. And it’s terrible to be like that but that is the way I am.”

Hopefully, Suzanne will be happier with her performance this Sunday, when she takes to the floor once again on RTÉ One at 6:30pm!