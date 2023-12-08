Dancing With The Stars fans exclaim as full lineup is unveiled

We finally know all of the celebrities who will be taking part in next year’s Dancing With The Stars!

Last week, the producers behind the hit RTÉ show began to reveal the lineup for the upcoming season.

Now, ahead of its launch in January, the full list of celebrities is finally complete!

Earlier today, the DWTS team announced that retired Paralympian Jason Smyth is the last contestant to join the 2024 season.

Jason, who is legally blind due to Stargardt's disease, won two gold medals for Team Ireland at the 2008 Paralympics, with his sprinting records at the time being compared to the likes of Usain Bolt.

“It's quite a step away from the world on the athletics track to the dance floor. So, I think there are elements I'm excited about and elements that I'm just a little bit nervous about as well,” the 36-year-old runner admitted.

“I have two girls, eight and five, and they both love to dance, so I've had to learn to bop around more and more, but it's usually to princess songs or something slightly different!” Jason teased further.

With the cast complete, DWTS viewers have since been reacting to the lineup on social media.

“Curious to see how the pairings turn out have a few matchups in mind,” one Instagram fan penned.

“So ready. Let the dance battle begin,” another exclaimed.

Jason is the eleventh and final celebrity to join DWTS’s upcoming season. Joining him next year will be former Miss World Rosanna Davison, newsreader Eileen Dunne, Wild Youth singer David Whelan, drag queen superstar Blu Hydrangea, and TikTok sensation Miriam Mullins.

Completing the lineup will be RTÉ 2FM and Ireland's Fittest Family presenter Laura Fox, Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy, retired jockey Davy Russell, The Six O’ Clock Show co-host Katja Mia, and former Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan.

While RTÉ have yet to announce an official air date for the new season, Dancing With The Stars is due to return in January 2024.