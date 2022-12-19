Dancing With The Stars couples have been revealed

Fans of Dancing With The Stars will be delighted to see all of the couples that are dancing together in the 2023 series have been announced.

RTÉ have finally revealed the final pairings that will battle it out on the dancefloor when the hit dancing show returns on January 8, 2023.

First up, former GAA player Paul Brogan has been paired up with Salome Chachua. Last year Salome was the only female pro dancer to get to the final, so this couple will have the glitterball firmly in their sights.

Next, former Glee star Damian McGinty has been paired with Kylee Vincent. Kylee and Damian will find themselves competing against her husband Stephen Vincent, who is paired with Marie Cassidy.

Comedian Kevin McGahern will be sure to entertain as he hits the dance floor with returning pro Laura Nolan, who most recently danced with Love Island star Matthew McNabb in the last season.

Former rugby international Shane Byrne is paired with Karen Byrne. Tackling the challenge with a former winner of the series, Shane will be hoping to take home the glitterball.

2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan is paired up with Emily Barker for the latest series of Dancing with the Stars. Having previously made it to the final, Emily will be hoping this year she can go one step further and win with her partner, Carl.

RTÉ already revealed the first half of the dance partners over the weekend, with Dr Marie Cassidy partnered with Stephen Vincent, and Stephanie Roche coupled up with Ervinas Merfeldas.

Panti Bliss and Denys Samson will be taking to the dancefloor together, while Leah O’Rourke and John Nolan are couples in the six series of the show.

Brooke Scullion will be competing with Maurizio Benenato to win the glitterball trophy, and Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk will team up to try and dance their way to the top.

Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One at 6.30 pm, Sunday January 8, 2023.