Dancing With The Stars’ Carl Mullan and wife Aisling reveal pregnancy

Carl Mullan is about to become a father-of-two!

The Dancing With The Stars champion has announced that he and his wife Aisling are expecting their second child together.

The 33-year-old chose to take to Instagram earlier today to share the wonderful news. Carl uploaded two adorable pictures of sonogram snaps to tease their incoming arrival – one with the family’s dog Angie, and another with one-year-old son Daibhí.

“A bit of news friends…in the midst of all the madness of the last few months, we felt we needed a little more of it just for the craic,” Carl joked at the beginning of his caption, hinting at his recent DWTS win.

“We’ve a new little brother/sister on the way for Daibhí and Angie this summer,” he confirmed.

The radio presenter then went on to praise his wife for how she has been coping with the pregnancy. “So you know how I said Ais was absolutely incredible the whole way through Dancing With The Stars? Holding down a full time job, keeping the house running and generally just looking after the entire family? Well she was doing it all whilst expecting as well,” he admitted.

Carl concluded his caption with an adorable message. “I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful to her,” he gushed. “Becoming a parent alongside Ais has been the absolute adventure of a lifetime, and I’m so excited to get to do it all over again.”

Several famous faces have since congratulated the happy couple on their lovely news.

“Gorgeous you guys congratulations,” commented DWTS judge Arthur Gourounlian.

“Congratulations guys, great news!” added Room To Improve star Dermot Bannon.

Carl and Aisling first met during primary school. After dancing around each other for years, the childhood sweethearts eventually started dating in 2016.

The couple tied the knot in April of last year, after welcoming their first child, baby boy Daibhí, into the world in August 2021.

Congratulations to Carl and Aisling!