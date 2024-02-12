Dancing On Ice’s Miles Nazaire confronts romance speculation

Miles Nazaire has confronted rumours that he is secretly dating his skating partner.

The Made In Chelsea star is currently taking part in the new series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Since the start of the hit competition, Miles has been partnered up with skating professional Vanessa Bauer. The stars have been firm favourites with both fans and viewers, and they even received the joint highest score during Sunday night’s episode.

However, during their stellar performances, viewers have been questioning if a romantic spark has been brewing between the two.

Now, as the pair head into the sixth week of the competition, Miles and Vanessa have finally chosen to address the dating speculation.

Earlier today, they appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, where Miles chose to gush about their “amazing” friendship.

"For me, from the get go, we started this whole experience and I really wanted to show how much work we've put into this,” the 28-year-old explained.

"For Vanessa and I, we get it, of course there's going to be speculation of a romance, whatever! It's fun, it's nice, but also it's like we really want to show how much work we're putting into this. We don't want it to be taken away like, 'Oh, it's a new couple!' or something,” he detailed, seemingly denying the romance rumours.

"We're together every day, hours and hours a day, we have such an amazing friendship, genuinely, and what she's been teaching me is every routine has a story,” Miles noted, before going onto reflect on some of their performances so far.

"Yes, two dances that we did – one was ballet and one was to A Thousand Years [from the Twilight film series], it was all romantic and emotional. I understand why the public are going: 'Oh, is there something there?'” the reality star agreed.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday on ITV1 at 6:25pm.