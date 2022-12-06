Dancing on Ice star Darren Harriot sustains neck injury after fall

Dancing on Ice star Darren Harriott has been left with a neck injury and whiplash after falling on the ice yesterday during his training.

Darren was at the end of his lesson when he fell backwards, leaving him not able to turn his head properly or raise his left arm.

The comedian shared the worrying news on Instagram and revealed he won’t be able to take part in promotional filming or show and tell, which is taking place this week.

He explained, “Soooooo… I fell backwards yesterday on the ice near the end of my lesson and I now have whiplash… yay!”.

“Gosh why's my head so big man my poor neck. I can't turn my head properly or raise my left arm”.

The Mock The Week panellist continued, “This is a big week for everyone at @dancingonice as it’s promo filming and show and tell.. So I’m gutted”.

“I need a few days to bring down the inflammation and then it’s back to ‘Spice on ice’ with my amazing partner @tippyroo_2the_rescue & new mascot Baz”.

Darren’s dancing partner, Tippy Packard, sent him well-wishes on her Instagram Stories, saying, “Aww get well soon. You have been pushing yourself to the max! Get some rest”.

The 34-year-old went on to reveal that he sadly won’t be able to perform at Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Charity Show, which takes place tomorrow, but encouraged people to still buy tickets for the charity event.

“Unfortunately will not be performing on this glorious bill anymore due to the whole fally icy necky hurty. I’m sure it’s sold out but if not grab a ticket it’s for an amazing charity”.

We wish Darren a full and speedy recovery!