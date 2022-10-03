Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity contestant for 2023 series

Dancing on Ice has revealed the first celebrity contestant taking part in the new series, which will air in 2023.

Fans of EastEnders will be glad to see Patsy Palmer, known for her role as Bianca Jackson, appearing on the show!

Sharing the exciting news to the official Dancing on Ice’s Instagram page, alongside a photo of the EastEnders actress, they wrote, “Ready to glide on ice is Soap royalty @patsypalmerofficial #DancingOnIce @itv”.

The comments were flooded with delighted fans sharing how excited they are to see the soap star grab her skates and hit the dance floor.

One fan wrote, “Omg love love love. Good luck Patsy”, while another penned, “Yessss she’s gonna be fab”.

Professional ice skater Mark Hanretty also wrote a comment for Palmer, adding, “Welcome to the show Patsy! You're going to have the best time!!!”.

Patsy then shared a photo of herself holding up a pair of skates saying, “ICE ICE BABY… Let the fun begin… @dancingonice Thank you to @thismorning as always… looking forward to seeing you soon”.

When speaking on This Morning, Patsy revealed, “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought, ‘I’ll just go for it’, and it seems like a lot of fun”.

She added, “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”.

Last year's show saw Regan Gascoigne take home the trophy with his partner Katina Mantra. We can't wait to see Patsy take to the rink and battle it out against the other celebrities next year!