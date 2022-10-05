Dancing On Ice bags huge Love Island star for its new lineup

The contestant lineup for the latest series of Dancing On Ice is slowly being revealed, and this morning, another star has just been confirmed for the ice rink!

This year’s Love Island winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, will be putting on her skates next year and taking to the ice.

“Love Island champion @ekinsuofficial is ready to get hearts pulsing on the ice,” the official Dancing On Ice social media team teased alongside the announcement.

Ekin-Su is the third star to be confirmed for the new series of the popular ITV show so far. Eastenders legend Patsy Palmer and former England footballer John Fashanu have also been added to the lineup.

Ekin-Su is just the latest in a long list of Love Island names that have previously taken part in the skating competition. Fellow Islanders such as Liberty Poole and Maura Higgins have already made names for themselves throughout the show’s history, with the pair making it to weeks four and seven of their respective competitions.

Since leaving the famous Love Island villa, Ekin-Su has been on a non-stop, whirlwind journey as she begins to build her new career. The Turkish actress, who won the reality dating show this summer with partner Davide Sanclimenti, has already sealed exclusive deals with the likes of fashion brand Oh Polly, cosmetics company BPerfect and hair experts BeautyWorks.

The couple have also been having incredible success together, as they recently confirmed that ITV2 will soon be airing their brand new reality miniseries, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings. The show will see the two lovebirds travel around their respective native homelands of Turkey and Italy, meeting family and friends, and showing each other the glorious sights of their two nations.

The new series of Dancing On Ice has yet to receive an air date, but it is expected that it will follow the path of previous series and debut in January 2023.

We’re glad to see Ekin-Su doing so well, and we can’t wait to watch her take to the ice very soon!