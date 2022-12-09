Dancer Naomi Banjo opens up about birth worries for her third child

Naomi Banjo has been sharing her worries with her followers about giving birth.

The dancer is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Diversity star Jordan Banjo. The couple already share two children together – four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi.

Although pregnancy can be a wonderful and exciting experience, the thought of labour can be a daunting one, and Naomi has been incredibly candid about her fears.

Taking to Instagram early this morning, the 30-year-old revealed that she had spent the majority of yesterday in hospital, having an ultrasound and a lengthy appointment with doctors to discuss her birthing plans.

“I feel drained and it’s left me sooo unsure of what to do now considering all the risks,” Naomi wrote honestly.

“I didn’t have a great time with my c section with Mimi and it’s really freaked me out so I was hoping to avoid and have another V birth but now I’m not so sure,” the mum-of-two continued.

When one of Naomi’s 182K followers noted that a planned C section birth is much more reassuring than an emergency one, Naomi went on to explain her anxiety-inducing birth experience with her second child.

“My c section with Mimi was planned – she was sitting breach but it was a very last min plan,” Naomi detailed.

“Although everything went fine, it triggered A LOT of trauma and I felt very vulnerable and exposed and really uncomfortable,” she added.

Naomi went on to share that her post-birth experience left her extremely ill, to the point where she “couldn’t hold” her newborn daughter.

“I went on to get sepsis from a water infection a few weeks later and ended up in hospital twice,” she penned. “And although things are very different now and I have more physical support around me, the whole thing gives me crazy anxiety.”

Naomi and Jordan originally announced their pregnancy in October of this year, just two months after the pair got married in a lavish ceremony in Hertfordshire.

We’re sending our best wishes to Naomi ahead of the birth of her third child!