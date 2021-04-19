Damian Lewis shares heartfelt tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

British actor Damian Lewis has penned a truly heartfelt tribute to honour his late wife Helen McCrory, who passed away last week at the young age of 52, after a heroic battle with cancer.

After announcing the heartbreaking death of his wife on Friday evening, Helen was mourned by many who looked up to and admired the famed actress, who starred as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

Damian honoured his wife and spoke of the wonderful person she was in an article published in The Sunday Times, where he explained that Helen had “been a meteor in our life.”

“Already I miss her. She has shone more brightly in the last months than you would imagine even the brightest star could shine. In life, too, we had to rise to meet her. But her greatest and most exquisite act of bravery and generosity has been to 'normalise' her death.”

“She's shown no fear, no bitterness, no self-pity, only armed us with the courage to go on and insisted that no one be sad, because she is happy. I'm staggered by her. She's been a meteor in our life,” Damian lovingly wrote.

The Homeland actor also wrote about how Helen had wanted him to date other women after she was gone. “She said to us from her bed, ‘I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn't possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging anyone.’”

“Helen believed you choose happiness. I've never known anyone able to enjoy life as much. Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was inspiration.”

“Nor was she interested in navel-gazing. No real interest in self-reflection. She believed in looking out, not in. Which was why she was able to turn her light so brightly on others,” the 50-year-old actor explained.

Speaking about their two children, 14-year-old Manon and 13-year-old Gulliver, Damian wrote that Helen had left them too soon, “but they have been prepared for life. They have in them the fearlessness, wit, curiosity, talent and beauty of their mother. She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid.”

Continuing, Damian wrote, “She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course — generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we've been, how blessed we are. Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures.”

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Damian and his family during this difficult time of mourning and grief.