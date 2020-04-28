Dáithí Ó Sé heartbroken over Rose of Tralee cancellation

Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed he is heartbroken after the Rose of Tralee was cancelled for the first time in its 61 year history.

The host of the competition expressed his disappointment, but believes it is the right decision. The festival will now take place in August 2021.

Speaking to Today FM’s Mairead Ronan, Ó Sé said it wouldn’t have been possible for the festival to go ahead given the current circumstances.

“We tried everything. Just with social distancing and everything like that, that wouldn’t be possible. I’m heartbroken for the Rose of Tralee team. It’s very disappointing for everyone.”

Despite his disappointment, Ó Sé said he fully supports the festival’s decision. “We’ll have a double celebration next year,” he stressed.

Executive Chair of the Rose of Tralee, Anthony O'Gara stated: “We have decided to postpone our 2020 Festival until August 2021. Our immediate priority is to support the health and civic authorities in doing whatever we can to keep each other safe and well, and ultimately to protect lives.”

"This is the first time in our 61 year history that the Festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well,” he added.