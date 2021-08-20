Cut out the kitchen clutter! Check out our beautiful kitchen storage solutions

It seems that no matter how much we organise and de-clutter our kitchen, we always need just a bit more space to comfortable fit everything in. The problem is, that storage always seems to be clunky, ugly stuff, all clear plastic and grey, boring materials.

We want our kitchen to be beautiful as well as functional – and that starts with beautiful storage.

The Organised Store KitchenCraft Masterclass 5-piece brass-coloured stainless steel knife set and knife block

Brass just has something special about it, how it looks glamorous, without being flashy. Masterclass’s collection of kitchen knives they trust. This beautiful knife collection contains five high-grade knives in stainless steel, all over coated in a stunning brass-effect. The set includes chef's knife, carving knife, bread knife, utility knife and paring knife and it’s the perfect piece for storage as well as display.

These elegant pots are the perfect item to brighten up your countertops and will have you relishing every tea break with the stunning tins, perfect for storing tea, coffee and sugar. Featuring adorable vintage prints from the Laura Ashley archive, Daniela and Peacock Damask, these lovely tins will make a stunning addition to any kitchen, dining room or display. Mix and match them with other items from the range for an eclectic look and a hint of farmhouse chic!

Constantly juggling spices or picking out the wrong one? This bold design from MasterClass will not only solve the problem, but will look good whilst doing so! The matte black spice rack with brass finish details will add a premium aesthetic to counter tops and create a sense of drama in the kitchen. Delivering on both design and function, eight jars with brass finish lids allow for hassle-free easy access to essential herbs and spices when you need them.

Need more storage on your countertops but haven’t much space? Store upwards with this tiered storage caddy in an elegant and upmarket grey. The three tiers allow for plenty of room for whatever you may need to store and the woven detail on the baskets add a cute farmhouse element. The integrated handle makes it easy to fill and handle.

This funky geometric wine rack is capable of holding six bottles, each in its own hexagonally-shaped holder. From its broad base, the wine rack tapers to form a triangle out of six hexagons. The copper finish on the iron wire frame gives the wine rack a warm reflective presence, perfect for a glass of wine by the fire on cold winter evenings. The wine rack offers a beautiful way to store and display your wine collection.

Add style to your kitchen with these stunning white porcelain storage jars with a stone texture that is totally on trend. Ideal for most dry food, these jars can be used to hide any unwanted clutter on the countertop. It includes a wooden lid with an air-tight rubber ring to keep your food fresh!

The Organised Store KitchenCraft Artesa serving dome set

A wonderful centrepiece to impress guests, this beautiful set features two natural slate plates held on two tiers by a central black metal spindle complete with an acacia wood base and a cloche glass domed lid. A great way to dress up simple desserts such as cheese and biscuits, along with showcasing cakes, fresh fruit and canapés.

Keep your space neat and tidy with the Greystone Worktop Tidy – a hand thrown contemporary pottery made in Ireland by renowned potter, Paul Maloney. A statement bowl with a matte grey base and a cool white glaze, each piece of pottery is unique due to its handmade nature.

The Organised Store Interdesign wood handled bins range

These eco-friendly bins provides storage in the kitchen and pantry for bottles, cans, jars, boxes, snack bags, pouches, packets, and more.The open top design ensures items are always visible and accessible, while the built-in handles allow for portability and quick reorganization. The sustainably-sourced Paulownia wood construction stands up to every day use, and it is sealed to resist stains, splinters, and warping. The natural finish matches a variety of kitchen and home decor styles, meaning it will work in lots of spots, while keeping your cupboards tidy!