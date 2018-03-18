Cult ’90s series Clarissa Explains It All is reportedly coming back

Yes! This week is all about the revival of the cult '90s TV show. Just as we're getting ready to welcome Sabrina the Teenage Witch back to our screens in a Netflix reboot, a modern re-work of a similarly beloved show is also (maybe) about to return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, US network Nickelodeon is in "early discussions" to bring back the famed TV series with original star Melissa Joan Hart. Imagine!

Happily, Melissa would reprise her role as Clarissa Darling, but according to the report, the new show would make Clarissa the mother of a what we presume is children as sassy as she was back in the day.

The original Clarissa Explains It All aired between 1991-1994, then went into reruns for what was essentially the whole of the '90s (similar to friends but without quite the same staying power).

Hart herself previously hinted at a Clarissa reboot in an interview with Us Weekly. “There is some talk about Clarissa,” she said, “so we’ll see which way that goes."

She went on to say how much her character had meant to her, as the series hit its 25th anniversary. Clarissa taught me a lot," Hart told Variety in 2016. "If she could stand up to a bully or date the bully, break boundaries and stand up for what she believed in and be smart, sassy and likeable, then I could be those things too."

The series launched Joan Hart's career. She even called her 2013 memoir Melissa Explains It All, so she obviously still has some strong nostalgia tied to working on the series.

And there's good reason to think that will actually go past the talking phase; in 2015, show creator Mitchell Kriegman wrote a novel called Things I Can't Explain, which followed a twenty-something Clarissa as she navigated life as an adult, so there would be at least some source material there as a jumping point.

Let it happen!