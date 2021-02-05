Cryotherapy: the mainstay in the skincare routine of Jennifer Aniston & Gigi Hadid has arrived.

It’s frustrating for the everyday girl to invest heavily in a skincare routine and not achieve a flawless bright complexion. If you have ever wondered how celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Aniston and Cindy Crawford always have that red-carpet look, cryotherapy is the element that your skincare routine has been missing.

The masterful technique of cryotherapy has arrived in Ireland and the power is in your hands. Brought to you by skincare expert Corinna Tolan of the Monica Tolan Beauty and Skin Care

Clinic, her unique, salon-quality Cryo Therapy Globes now need to be an essential part of your skincare routine.

The Globes are designed to reduce inflammation and puffiness along with flushing away toxins while boosting the complexion, making it look fresher and more rested. They are not only a functional facial tool but also mood and well-being enhancers as they soothe and calm the skin, release endorphins and speed up recovery.

Corinna has used the technique of cryotherapy in her treatments for years but with the launch, she has created these stainless-steel spherical globes to use at home.

Best stored in the fridge to keep an optimal cool temperature, just run the globes across the face in an upwards motion resulting in a super-cooling massage. Not only that, but due to the large size of the globes, they can help with sinus issues, nasal congestion and headache relief. They are also an extremely handy tool for anyone in perimenopause or going to menopause as they are provide instant cooling during hot flushes.

What’s great about Corinna’s new Cryo Therapy Globes is that they are so easy to use. Once you have them, simply remove the handles and pop the globes into the fridge (or freezer). Put the handles back on and you’re ready to go.

We’ve been using facial gua sha for the last year and it’s brought great results to our skin. Alas, we’ll be setting it aside now as these new Globes are next level care to achieve radiant skin.

The Cryo Therapy Globes retail for €99, get a set here at www.monicatolan.com.