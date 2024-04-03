Cross the Irish Sea in 2 hours & relax in Stena Superfast comfort

Longing to travel but tight on time? Don’t worry you’re not alone. With increasingly busy lives holi-dayers of all ages are finding the best way to satisfy their wanderlust is with a daycation.

Same-day travel offers a fantastic and affordable way to experience the best of new places. It eliminates the need to book accommodation, stressing over what to pack in your suitcase and minimises the amount of annual leave you need to take from work and all of life’s other responsibilities.

And, thanks to Stena Line, a flit to Scotland’s biggest city — Glasgow, or a trip to the seaside in Ayr, has never been easier. Whether you’re hoping to shop ‘til you drop on Argyle Street, tour Glasgow’s Cathedral, or visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, there is no shortage of incredible experiences to be had in this historic city.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to leave their cars, and cares, at home and enjoy a hassle-free, coach trip to Scotland.

Crossing the Irish Sea in just over two hours, passengers can relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled style and comfort of Stena Superfast.

Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and passengers seeking instant relaxation are invited to take a dip in the jacuzzi or enjoy some time out in the sauna at the Pure Nordic Spa where day-trippers are also entitled to 20% off all treatments.

Start your day with a great value meal from the Taste Restaurant and bag yourself a bargain in the Onboard Shop where you’ll also receive a £5 off shopping voucher if you spend at least £30.

Or, simply relax and unwind in The Living Room or upgrade your trip and enjoy the luxury of the Stena Plus Lounge or the Hygge Recline Lounge.

On arrival in Cairnryan, guests travelling to Ayr or Glasgow will travel, via coach, to the heart of their destination and enjoy its unique offerings.

Prices start from just £29 per adult and £25 per child for a return trip to Glasgow and £25 per adult and £20 per child for a trip to Ayr.

Stena Line’s day trips to Glasgow take place on selected Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year while trips to the beautiful seaside town of Ayr will take place on Thursdays throughout July and August.

For more information visit www.stenaline.co.uk/special-offers.