Creepy AF! 8 of the best true crime docs you can watch on YouTube

While it might be a bit of a morbid hobby, watching true crime documentaries is a pretty popular pastime – and there is no better way to pass the time on Halloween.

YouTube is full of some of the best murder films, from the old and grainy, to the most recent and cutting edge.

Here are a few to add to your true crime repertoire:

8. I don't like Mondays

This documentary covers the notorious case of teenage killer Brenda Spencer, who was behind the tragic Cleveland Elementary School shooting in 1979.

The then 16-year-old was found guilty of the murder of two people in the shooting, and of the wounding of nine.

When asked why she committed the heinous crime, she simply replied "I don't like Mondays," which inspired the song I Don't Like Mondays by Irish band The Boomtown Rats.

7. The Case Of: Jonbenét Ramsey

This two-part documentary covers the mysterious murder of child beauty pageant winner JonBenet Ramsey.

The exploratory documentary features multiple interviews and explores various possibilities in the infamous whodunit.

6. The Secrets of the Austrian Cellar

This harrowing and eery documentary covers the crimes of uber-creep Joseph Fritzl, who kept his own daughter locked away in an underground cellar for 24 years.

During this time, he committed a range of horrendous crimes against her and ended up fathering seven children with her.

This disturbing documentary is a tough watch.

5. Jonestown

Jonestown was the nickname for a compound called the Peoples Temple Agricultural Project formed by the Peoples Temple, an American cult which was around in the 1970s.

The cult gained notoriety in 1978 when 918 members were mass murdered and committed mass suicide on the same day by cyanide poisoning.

4. The Smiley Face Killers

The smiley face murder theory is a theory which connects a number of unsolved murders in the USA.

All of the victims bodies were found near the symbol of a smiley face, and this documentary explores the theory in full, and looks at the various murders.

3. Stalking Amanda Todd: The Man in the Shadows

This chilling film documents the story of teenager Amanda Todd, who committed suicide after being cyber bullied.

The teen was blackmailed by an online predator, and this documentary follows the hunt to find the man responsible.

2. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son about his Father

This 2008 documentary covers the heart breaking tale of Andrew Bagby, was murdered by girlfriend Shirley Jane Turner after ending their relationship.

Shirley announced that she was pregnant soon after her arrest, and Andrew's parents quickly filed for custody of the child, a boy named Zachary.

Enraged at Andrew's parent's attempt to gain custody, Shirley killed herself and Zachary by drowning while out on bail.

1. When Girls Kill

This documentary covers a series of crimes committed by teenage girls.

The harrowing tales give some insight into the minds of child killers.

