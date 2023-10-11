Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding reveals birth of baby no.2

The Golding family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo as they have welcomed their second child into the world. The couple are already proud parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Lyla.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor announced the wonderful news on social media, revealing that they had welcomed the birth of their second daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Henry and Liv shared a joint video from Liv’s labour to their followers.

They captioned the post, “The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other”.

Sharing more details about her birth story on her website FitSphere, Liv revealed her and Henry’s baby girl is named Florence Likan Golding.

Explaining that her birth story was ‘not what was expected’ Liv detailed how she experienced heavy bleeding and was admitted to hospital for observation.

“The nurses knew I wanted a vaginal birth, but were worried about my bleeding. At 4 cm dilated I got an epidural, but things didn’t calm down as expected. I suddenly had a fever and the baby started to go into distress”.

“The team started prepping the OR for an emergency C-section and rushed to get me antibiotics, but in the meantime, I went from 4-10 cm so quickly that there was no time for that plan”.

“My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away. Any mother with the threat of a C-section would do as I did. In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23”.

The mum-of-two then opened up about breastfeeding her newborn “like a champ during the golden hour before we were whisked together to postpartum recovery”, until it was “during her second feed that Flo started to grunt”.

It was discovered that Florence had difficulties breathing due to having a ‘tacky’ heartbeat, so she was brought to the NICU.

After tests were run on the tot, doctors “discovered Florence had swallowed meconium while in my womb. It had developed into pneumonia and required a 10-day course of antibiotics”.

Liv was discharged from hospital after two days only to be readmitted because she had a fever and extreme pain in her ribs, which turned out to be a blood infection.

After being treated for her infection and Florence recovered, the family returned home to settle into their new life as a family-of-four.

“In this chapter, now 3 weeks out, I am so grateful to be able to take walks, pick up my 2.5-year-old again, and breastfeed fully. Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence”.