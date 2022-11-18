Craig David shares sweet comment Prince George made about him

Craig David has received a lot of love from the royal family!

In June of this year, the 7 Days singer was invited by the late Queen Elizabeth II to perform at a celebration outside Buckingham Palace, in honour of her Platinum Jubilee. The party was attended by thousands, including Prince William and his nine-year-old son, Prince George.

Since taking part in the monumental occasion, Craig has been interviewed as part of this week’s edition of The Jonathan Ross Show, which is due to air tomorrow night. During the conversation, he was asked about any behind-the-scenes secrets from the special Jubilee celebrations.

The 41-year-old singer smiled as he revealed that during a private party after the Jubilee concert, he had a chat with Prince William, who let him in on an adorable secret.

“Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing’,” Craig exclaimed, referring to the sparkly jacket that he wore on stage.

“My mum was there,” he added with pride. “I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit’.”

When asked what his favourite memory was from that day, Craig detailed that being able to introduce his mother to the future monarch was a proud moment for him. “That moment for me, as a son, was probably the most incredible moment for me,” he gushed.

Craig also spoke of admiration for Prince William, as well as his brother Prince Harry. “It’s almost like seeing him and seeing Harry and seeing the next generation coming through, I feel it’s giving a different tone to the royal family,” he noted.

You can catch more from Craig’s interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air tomorrow night, Saturday, November 19, on ITV1 at 10:10pm.