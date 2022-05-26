Covid Care Concerts announce special gala concert at NCH Dublin this June!

Leading Irish artists including Claudia Boyle, Steve Cooney, Mary Coughlan, Dermot Dunne, Jerry Fish, Red Hurley, Niamh Kavanagh, Seán Keane, Des Keogh, John Spillane, Anthony Kearns, Lynda O’Connor, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Prof. Luke O’ Neill, Simon Morgan, Na Casaidigh, Sandra Oman, Eimear Quinn, Gavan Ring, Sibéal, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, Kelly Ann Masterson, Sylvia O’Brien, Gerald Peregrine and more are all set to perform at this intimate and unique event celebrating the ‘Covid Care Concert’ project. Tickets from €18.50 are on sale today, 19 May from nch.ie.

The event brings together all the artists who performed as part of the Covid Care Concerts series throughout 2020 and 2021. Devised by cellist Gerald Peregrine, the Covid Care Concert project was a rapid response to the challenges created by the pandemic for artists, with the primary goal of relieving isolation and suffering in residential care homes and hospitals across Ireland. Since its inception, the project has delivered over 1,200 free, live concerts in 21 counties across Ireland, North and South of the border, employing over 100 professional musicians.

Speaking about the project, cellist and organiser Gerald Peregrine said “The project is the largest arts-led response of its kind on a global level and speaks to the heart of the Irish spirit and sense of community.The project brought household names to the doorstep of residential care settings across Ireland at a time when all visitors and occupational arts were restricted. The project continues in 2022, with over 600 additional concerts planned throughout the year”.

Miriam O’Callaghan will present the concert, which will see a 47 piece orchestra – made up of Ireland’s finest freelance artists, many of who have performed the Covid Care Concerts around the country – conducted by world renowned conductor David Brophy. The concert will also feature David Brophy’s Frontline Workers Choir.

The concert is Presented with support from Creative Ireland and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltach, Sports and Media. A portion of the tickets will be given for free to frontline workers and residents from the many care homes and hospitals that benefited from the project. Tickets for the Covid Care Concerts Gala Concert in the National Concert Hall Dublin on the 15 June are on sale today, 19 May from nch.ie. The concert is Presented with support from Creative Ireland and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.

www.covidcareconcerts.com