Covid-19 Vaccine Portal opens for 25-29 year olds tomorrow

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has just announced that the HSE vaccine portal is open for 25 to 29 year olds from tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the Minister stated, “Calling all 25-29 year olds. You can register for an mRNA vaccine from TOMORROW.”

This means that as well as being able to register for the Janssen vaccine with pharmacies across the country, from tomorrow, July 16, those aged between 25 and 29 years of age will be able to register for the mRNA vaccine, which will offer substantial protection against the virus and help to significantly slow down the spread of Covid-19.

Those aged between 30 and 69 years of age can continue to register for the vaccine through the HSE vaccine portal if they have not already done so.

In the meantime, those aged between 18 and 24 years of age can continue to register with applicable pharmacies who are offering the Janssen vaccine.

Two weeks ago, the government gave pharmacies across the country the green light to go ahead and offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to young people aged between 18 and 34 years.

Since then, pharmacies have been inundated with phone calls from young people desperate to get vaxxed, offering them their first real sense of freedom and hope in over a year.

To access the vaccine portal, search vaccine.hse.ie or call 1850 241850.