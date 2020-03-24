Covid-19 unemployment payment will be increased to €350

The Government has increased the Covid-19 unemployment payment from €203 to €350 per week. The Government announced the increase after confirming that all non-essential shops and businesses will be closed for the foreseeable future.

This includes hairdressers, gyms, clubs, theatres, bookies, bingo halls and more.

Thousands are now facing temporary unemployment, however, they can avail of the payment. It is believed that the payments will start next week.

Anyone else who loses their job due to the COVID-19 crisis can apply to the department for payment at the new rate. The new scheme will be in place for 12 weeks.

You can read more about the scheme here.