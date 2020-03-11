Breaking: Female patient with Covid-19 dies in the east of Ireland
The first death from Covid-19 has been confirmed in Ireland. A female patient with an underlying illness has passed away in the east of the country.
The woman was being treated in hospital after contracting the virus. It is understood that her case was being treated as community transmission.
There are currently 34 cases in the Republic of Ireland.
Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this heartbreaking time.
More to follow.