Courteney Cox honours 20-year anniversary of Friends finale

Courteney Cox has marked the 20-year anniversary since the finale of Friends aired on our screens.

Two decades ago, the final episode of the beloved show, titled The Last One, was shown on-screen after 10 seasons of the hugely successful drama.

While reflecting on the final episode, Courtney, who played Monica Geller, has honoured the special day by penning a sweet tribute online.

She shared the very last scene of the series to her 15M Instagram followers alongside an emotional caption that reads, “It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends”.

“I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful”.

The moving footage shows Courteney and her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Monica and Chandler are about to head off to their new home with their adopted twins before Rachel asks if they have time to get coffee before they leave.

Getting his last laugh in, and the final line of the entire show, Chandler jokingly asks where they should go for the coffee, despite the pals spending most of their time in Central Perk coffee shop.

After the scene finishes, the six of them stand in front of the studio audience and crew members to take their final bows.

In Matthew Perry’s book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released a year before his tragic death in October 2023, he admitted how important it was for him to have the last line in the programme.

He wrote, “Before that final episode, I'd taken Marta Kauffman to one side. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me’, I said. ‘So, may I please have the last line?’”.

“That's why as we all troop out of the apartment, and Rachel has suggested one last coffee, I got to bring the curtain down on Friends”.

The pilot episode of Friends, which was created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, aired in September 1994 and the hit show drew to a close in May 2004.