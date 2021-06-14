Courteney Cox celebrates her daughter Coco’s 17th birthday

Happy 17th birthday to Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s beautiful daughter Coco, who celebrated her special day over the weekend.

They grow up so fast! It feels like just yesterday we were seeing hints of Courteney’s baby bump in the last season of Friends.

However, little Coco turned 17-years-old this past weekend and her proud mum decided to mark the occasion by sharing a series of adorable throwback photos featuring Coco throughout the years.

In the first photo we see a young Courteney holding baby Coco on her hip, both mother and daughter beaming at the camera. The second snap shows Coco as a cool kid, singing into a gold microphone, while the third photo is another older snap with Coco wearing a shimmering mermaid’s tail.

The next snap is a more recent photo of Coco as a grown teenager. Most strikingly, the resemblance between Coco and her mum Courteney is simply uncanny!

Lastly, Courteney shared a hilarious video of Coco filming herself as a child, goofing around and showing off her cool, funny personality.

“Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much,” the 56-year-old mum lovingly wrote in the caption.

It’s fair to say that the actress is one proud mama, as Courteney regularly shares casual performance videos of herself playing the piano, while her daughter beautifully sings along.

Most recently, Courteney posted a gorgeous video of herself and Coco performing a rendition of Taylor Swift’s song, Cardigan to celebrate Mother’s Day in America last month.