Cosy & stylish pyjama sets to treat yourself to this January

Now that we’re into a new year, it’s time to treat yourself to a few new pairs of PJs. After all, there really is no better feeling than jumping into a lush new pyjama set after a long and dreary day.

Sick of hearing that ‘New Year, New Me’ mantra? Us too. That’s why we’ve decided that this year we’re going to embrace ourselves for who we are, treat ourselves with kindness and focus on wellbeing and self care.

And yes, that starts with indulging in a few new pairs of PJs. Here’s a rundown on just some of the pieces we’re loving right now.



Daisy Street Plus-Size Cow Print Pyjama set with Eye Mask

asos.com

€41.99

Cow print is everywhere right now, and we’re not mad about it!

Savida Lobster Print Pyjamas

dunnesstores.com

€20

If you’re looking to add a quirky pattern to your pyjama collection, then these are the PJs for you!

Chelsea Peers Eco Poly Pyjama Set in Wine and Gold Foil Celestial Print

asos.com

€52.99

Add a touch of luxury with these luscious pyjamas.

ASOS DESIGN Marble Oversized Pyjama Set with Matching Scrunchie

asos.com

€48.99

Be the Queen of the Couch in this fabulous pink pair of PJs!

Monki Heart Patterned Long Sleeved Pyjama Set

monki.com

€40

This fun set would be the perfect fit for Valentine’s Day festivities.

Daisy Street Plus-Size Cami Smock Top and Shorts Pyjama Set in Strawberry Gingham

asos.com

€38.99

While it might be a bit chilly to wear this gorgeous, girly set right now, they would be the perfect pieces come spring or summer.