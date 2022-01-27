Cosy and casual Valentine’s Day outfits for the day that’s in it

Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away, which means we don’t have much time to sort out our V-Day looks!

While there were many a year where we found ourselves desperately browsing the lingerie aisle in the lead up to the big day, picking up whatever scrap of material which took our fancy, this year we’re all about those cosy and casual Valentine’s vibes.

Out with the lace thongs and in with the knitted heart-printed cardigans, that's what we say!

If like us, you fancy getting cosy this Valentine’s Day then keep scrolling, because we’ve put together the ultimate style guide for a cosy, comfy and casual V-Day outfit, to treat yourself to this February 14.

Heart-Printed Cardigans

Is there anything cosier than a fluffy, knitted cardigan on a cold February day? No, no there isn’t. We’re absolutely obsessed with big comfy cardigans lately, especially the ones with fun, colourful patterns. If this is the vibe you’re going for on Valentine’s Day then we highly recommend checking out these stunning options from ASOS. FYI, they’re having a massive sale at the moment so make sure to take advantage of those fab deals!

Trendyol heart cardigan in pink

asos.com

€60.99

Liquorish heart print cardigan with button front in fuchsia and orange

asos.com

ON SALE FOR €25

Trendyol heart cardigan in black

asos.com

€42.99

Hearty Trousers

Who doesn't love a funky pair of trousers? These retro flared trousers are just what your wardrobe needs, let's be honest. They're cool, trendy and a bit of fun.

Topshop flared trouser in retro heart print

asos.com

€33.99

Vintage Supply retro heart print stretch flare in pink

asos.com

ON SALE FOR €23.05

Love the Accessories

If you prefer to keep your Valentine’s outfit more on the subtle side, then these heart-printed accessories are just what you need. They strike the perfect balance between kitschy and cute.

Bright Pink Heart Scrunchie

newlook.com

€6.99

Heart Knot Headband

newlook.com

€6.99

Gold Heart Hoop Earrings

newlook.com

€4.99

Sweet Socks

Meanwhile, these adorable heart-printed socks bring the term subtle to another level. Wear on their own for a truly understated vibe or pair with some other heart-printed items for a sweet matchy-matchy moment.

Heart Motif Socks

stories.com

€9

Blue You are Llamazing Heart Socks

newlook.com

€3.99

Valentine’s Nightwear

Say goodbye to those hellishly uncomfortable lingerie sets and hello to these blissfully cosy PJs. Show yourself some self love this February by treating yourself to a few new pairs of pretty pyjamas.

Loveheart print nightwear set

Penneys/Primark

(£12/€14)

Daisy Street short sleeve shirt and shorts pyjama set with eye mask in heart gingham

asos.com

€38.99

Cool and Casual tops

If you’re looking for more of a ‘jeans and a nice top’ kind of outfit then we hear you! Perhaps you need to spend the day at the office, or maybe your other half is taking you out to dinner and you don’t fancy shaving your legs. You really can’t go wrong with a simple pair of jeans and a jazzy heart-printed top, like this stunning collared one from Dunnes, or this super floaty number from Next.

Savida Collar Heart Print Blouse

dunnesstores.com

€25

Lipsy Grandad Collar Shirt

next.ie

€44