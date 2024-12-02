Corrie’s Lucy Fallon reveals sweet insight into baby shower

Lucy Fallon has been celebrating her baby girl.

In August, the soap star, known for her role as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, announced the exciting news that she’s expecting another bundle of joy with her partner Ryan Ledson.

Lucy and Ryan are already parents to a one-year-old son named Sonny, whom they welcomed into the world in January of last year. They also experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in March 2022.

As her due date nears closer, Lucy has celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby girl by organising a baby shower.

Fallon admitted she’s ‘never felt so lucky’ while sharing an insight into the memorable day on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted a collection of sweet photos to her 587K followers.

The snaps show Lucy wearing a gorgeous burgundy dress that hugged her blossoming baby bump with her hair in an updo.

Other images reveal a guessing game that party-goers got to play about the name, eye colour and weight that Lucy’s daughter will be once she is born.

The actress is pictured beside a sign that reads, ‘Welcome to Lucy’s slaybe shower’.

Lucy also shared a glimpse at the lovely cake she had at the party which had a simple white fondant with a large pink bow on top.

Sonny made an appearance at the celebration for his sister as Lucy unveiled a video of her and her son dancing together.

In the caption of the post, Fallon wrote, “celebrating our little girl. i have never felt so lucky x”.

“thank you to @hair.bylea_ and @glambysuzie for being the best and to @ledigo_events for putting on the best baby shower. so grateful for you all”.

Many of Lucy’s Coronation Street co-stars headed to the comments to compliment the stunning snaps.

Helen Flanagan penned, “So beautiful Lucy love you”.

“Beautiful”, said Hayley Tamaddon, while Tanisha Gorey wrote, “Love love love”.