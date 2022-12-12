Corrie’s Lucy Fallon reveals gender of first child

Lucy Fallon has finally revealed the gender of her incoming arrival!

The former Coronation Street star, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt on the ITV soap, has shared that she will soon be welcoming a baby boy into the world. The soap actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

The news comes after Lucy and Ryan recently hosted a lavish baby shower to celebrate their little one. Speaking to OK!, the 27-year-old shared how she managed to keep the reveal a secret.

The event’s room was decorated with a mixture of light pink and blue balloons, as well as roses in the same colours. “I wanted it gender neutral on the day because I hadn’t made it public that we’re having a boy then,” Lucy explained. “We found out the gender at 16 weeks. Obviously we weren’t bothered either way, but Ryan was so convinced we were having a girl,” she teased.

Lucy went on to detail the reasons why everyone in her family was certain she would be welcoming a baby girl. “I’d been so sick at the beginning and neither of my sisters were sick when they were having their boys,” the soap star explained. “And when you send people the 12-week scan, everyone tries to guess and everyone was saying, ‘It’s definitely a girl.’”

However, Lucy had her own intuition. “I knew. I just had this really strong feeling,” she noted. “The night before I said to Ryan, ‘I bet you £500 it’s going to be a boy.’ He still hasn’t sent me the money!”, she laughed.

The mum-to-be is certain that 25-year-old Ryan will love being a boy dad. “I think he’s secretly buzzing it’s a boy,” she gushed. “I think when he’s six months old, he’ll have him in football boots, before he can even crawl. He’ll be like, ‘Come on, get kicking that ball!’”

Lucy also shared that she and Ryan have already chosen a name for their incoming arrival. “I like more quirky names than Ryan, who likes a more traditional name,” she revealed. “So the name we’ve chosen is in between. We’ve both agreed on it and both really like it. Our family knows about the name and everyone likes it,” she added.

Lucy and Ryan are due to expect their baby boy next year, on February 2. We couldn’t be more excited for the parents-to-be!