Corrie’s Lucy Fallon opens up about suffering tragic miscarriage

Lucy Fallon has opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

The Coronation Street actress revealed that she suffered the heartbreaking baby loss before she and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson welcomed their son Sonny into the world in January 2023.

Admitting that it was ‘one of the most difficult things’ that she and Ryan had to go through, Lucy shared her story on the latest episode of ITVbe's Drama Queens.

The 28-year-old shared an emotional clip from last night's episode to her 563K Instagram followers.

In the video, Lucy is talking directly to the camera while she reflected on the miscarriage.

She explained, "In the first year that me and Ryan were together, I fell pregnant for the first time. We was really, really, really excited".

“And we booked a scan”, she revealed before admitting she was going to get upset while retelling the story.

After composing herself, Lucy continued, "We went for the first scan and I didn't expect that anything would be wrong and she [the nurse] told us that there was no heartbeat and the baby had died".

“That was one of the most difficult things that me and Ryan have had to go through and I think I really struggled with it after because it felt like everybody sort of moved on, everyone’s lives went back to normal and I felt like I couldn’t”.

Lucy previously opened up about her miscarriage experience in an interview with OK!.

She revealed, “It was a traumatising, horrendous time. We went for a scan and they couldn’t see anything, so then we went to the hospital and they thought they could see something, so it was very up and down”.

“I had pregnancy symptoms and I was feeling really unwell and when they were doing all these scans my symptoms were getting worse and worse, and there were no signs I had had a miscarriage, so that made it more of a shock”.

Fallon added, “We just assumed everything was going to be fine. Then after a week when they’d done the blood tests and other tests I went back and they said I had miscarried. It was a really strange feeling”.