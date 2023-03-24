Corrie’s Helen Flanagan shares thoughts on expanding her family

Helen Flanagan has opened up about her thoughts on having more children in the future.

The former Coronation Street star is already mum to seven-year-old Matilda, four-year-old Delilah and one-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Helen has now taken to her Instagram Stories to answer any burning questions some of her 1M followers have for her.

One fan asked the 32-year-old if she wanted any more babies to which she responded, “No I don’t want anymore babies”.

“I’m obsessed with my 3 kids that I have and I think I’m really lucky to have had three healthy children”.

Helen then went on to explain why more children aren’t on the cards for her. “I want to give each of them all of me and equal attention which is really hard work but worth it”.

The soap star also shared sweet advice for mums to be, saying, “That you’ll find your own way; happy mum, happy baby”.

“Look after yourself and talk about how you feel”, she added.

Credit: Instagram

Flanagan recently opened up about finding it hard to be a mum to three young children and revealed that she often struggles with tiredness.

On her Instagram Stories she explained, “I find being a mum hard. I feel tired most of the time and like I have to split myself into three but just love them so much”.

“Would never change it for the world and I just give them all I've got every day”.

Helen and footballer Scott had been together for 13 years when they reportedly called an end to their relationship in October 2022 due to a ‘rough patch’.