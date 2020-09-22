Corrie’s Helen Flanagan reveals she’s pregnant with baby #3

A massive congratulations are in order for the former Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan and her footballer fiancé, Scott Sinclair who are expecting their third baby.

The 30-year-old actress announced the wonderful news on social media on Monday evening, posting a series of photos of her little family, showing off her bump and her new baby’s scans.

“Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021,” she wrote, indicating that another lockdown baby is on the way. In the first photo, Helen and her happy family are posing with her two little girls, five-year-old Matilda and two-year-old Delilah, out in front, proudly holding up the hospital scan of their new little sibling.

In the second image, Scott is lovingly cradling Helen’s growing bump, while their youngest daughter is casually snacking on some popcorn off to the side. In the final image though the current family-of-four are all cuddled up together, beaming at the camera, excitedly showing off their baby’s scans.

Friends, family and fans were eager to share their excitement and joy for the expecting parents. Fellow Corrie star, Kym Marsh commented, “Ahhh how gorgeous!! I’m so very happy for you guys xxx.” Meanwhile, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle exclaimed, “Congratulations you guys!!!!!! Awwwwwww.”

Love Islander Maura Higgins wrote, “Massive congratulations,” while Helen’s Coronation Street sister, Brooke Vincent simply commented a line of heart-eye emojis.

Helen and footballer, Scott Sinclair have been together for just over 10 years, and got engaged in 2018. Congratulations you two — so many things to celebrate.