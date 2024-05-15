Corrie stars react as Sam Aston welcomes birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Sam Aston and his wife Briony as they have welcomed another little one into their family.

The soap star announced the wonderful news of their daughter's arrival online alongside emotional images from Briony’s water birth.

After revealing their baby girl’s name with the world, many Coronation Street stars shared their joyous reactions on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sam and Briony shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post and wrote, “Welcome to the world…Hazel Marie Aston. 07.05.24. 8lbs 15oz”.

The carousel of pictures show Briony giving birth in a pool at home while Sam supported her. Other snaps show their new arrival with Sam and Briony’s older children.

Many of Aston’s Corrie co-stars flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for him and Briony.

Brooke Vincent penned, “Obsessed with everything, congratulations my darling Astons”.

“Congratulations to you all”, said James Burrows, while Victoria Ekanoye added, “This is just beautiful. Congratulations guys xxx”.

Briony also took to her Instagram stories to say, “She’s here. I’ll share our whole home birth story another time and tell you how incredibly safe and held I felt with my amazing birth team”.

Sam and Briony already share a three-year-old son named Sonny together as well as a two-year-old daughter named Daisy.

When announcing her pregnancy with Hazel, Briony revealed that she had been expecting twins but lost one of the babies due to ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’.

Opening up to OK!, she said, “It was very bittersweet – that’s exactly how I’d word it. We were excited and thankful, because we always wanted a baby that was healthy. Then we started thinking, ‘We could have had two… Will the living twin always wonder, “What if?” and will they feel lonely?’. We found ourselves questioning what could have been, while feeling grateful for what we’ve got”.

Briony previously revealed the heartbreaking news that she had suffered two tragic miscarriages in the space of four months last year.

In July 2023, she explained, “This is a difficult thing to share, but in the interest of breaking the taboo, I'm miscarrying again, the second time in four months…it's heartbreaking and it's unfair, BUT I'm not seeking sympathy, I feel well supported and want others to feel supported too”.