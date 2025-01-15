Corrie stars react as Lucy Fallon announces birth of baby girl

The Coronation Street family just got a little bit bigger!

Lucy Fallon has confirmed that she has given birth to a beautiful baby girl, alongside her partner Ryan Ledson.

The couple are also parents to their one-year-old son Sonny, whom they welcomed in January 2023. Their baby joy comes almost three years after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in March 2022.

Lucy, who is best known for her role as Bethany Platt in Corrie, took to social media last night to share the joyful news of her little one’s arrival.

On her Instagram page, the 29-year-old chose to post a gorgeous snap of her newborn asleep, wearing a baby grow with the words ‘Little Sister’ on it.

“Our teeny angel girl is here 11/1/25 x,” Lucy gushed in her caption, confirming that her daughter was born last week. The proud parents have yet to share their baby's name with the world.

Following her wonderful baby news, many of Lucy’s fellow Corrie stars have since been sending her their congratulations.

“Little beauty!! Congratulations to you all,” replied Samia Longchambon, who plays the role of Maria Connor.

“Yayyyy so beautiful congratulations xxxxx,” commented Ellie Leach, who portrayed Faye Windass from 2011 to 2023.

“Congratulations she is beautiful. Enjoy this special time x,” added Jane Danson, who is otherwise known as Leanne Battersby.

On August 19, Lucy initially announced that she was expecting another baby with her partner Ryan. At the time, the soap star shared a sweet clip on Instagram of herself and Ryan playing with their son Sonny.

The video then progressed to Lucy debuting her blossoming baby bump, before showcasing her positive pregnancy test and a recent sonogram.

In the caption of her post, Lucy admitted that she had kept her pregnancy hidden for a long time, as she penned: “Half way there”.

Then, in September, the happy couple – who have been in a relationship since 2020 – confirmed that they would be welcoming a baby girl into their family.