Corrie star Paula Lane set to join cast of Emmerdale

Former Coronation Street actress Paula Lane is set to join Emmerdale.

Best known for her role as Kylie Platt on Corrie, Paula will now play the character of Ella Forster in Emmerdale.

The soap has confirmed that Lane’s character will be joining the show in January, and will begin filming this month.

ITV shared details of Paula’s new character when they revealed she would be a new addition to the cast earlier today.

The network explained that the character of Ella is ‘compassionate and caring’.

Opening up about joining Emmerdale, the 37-year-old admitted, “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella”.

“I’ve already heard there are big plans for her and I can’t wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends”.

Paula also shared the exciting news to her 123K Instagram followers by posting a snap of her on the Emmerdale set and penning, “It's official! The Woolpack is my new local and I couldn't be happier”.

“Thank you all for your warmest wishes and messages. I can't wait to bring Ella to your screens and help create some telly magic”.

Many fans, famous faces and co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate Paula on her wonderful news.

Coronation Street’s Charlie Condou wrote, “Amazing news!! Congratulations darling xx”.

“Exciting! See you soon”, penned Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick.

Benidorm’s Hannah Hobley added, “Congratulations! That’s wonderful news! X”.

Emmerdale shared the same image to their official Instagram page to welcome Paula to the show and released a statement about Paula joining the cast in the new year.

The message reads, “We're so excited that Paula Lane has joined our cast and is due to make her debut on screen in January”.

Kate Brooks, one of Emmerdale’s producers, has shared more of an insight into the new character as she revealed, “Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact”.

“Ostensibly she’s a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula’s calibre to the show and we can’t wait to have her light up our screens”.