Corrie star Julia Goulding gives birth to her second child

Julia Goulding has a lot to celebrate!

The Coronation Street actress, who is best known for playing Shona Platt in the ITV soap, has just announced that she has given birth to her second child.

Julia gave birth alongside the support of her husband, Ben Silver. The pair have welcomed a beautiful baby girl, and have also revealed what they have decided to call her.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Julia shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Ben leaving the hospital to go home with beaming smiles on their faces. In the photo, the pair are cradling their newborn daughter’s car seat as she sleeps soundly in it.

“On Saturday our little girl arrived,” Julia shared in her caption.

“We’re absolutely elated and Franklin is besotted with his little sister, Emmeline Beanie Silver,” the 37-year-old mum gushed. “She’s perfect.”

Since sharing Emmeline’s arrival with the world, Julia has received lots of well-wishes from her Corrie cast mates.

“yay!! Soo happy for you guys.. huge congrats on the birth of little Emmeline”, commented Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor.

“congrats to you all xxx”, penned Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who portrays Nicky Wheatley.

In June of this year, Julia decided to reveal her second pregnancy by showcasing her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the British Soap Awards.

After sharing the news of her pregnancy, Julia detailed to OK! that she had found it difficult to conceal her baby bump on the Corrie set. “It's been quite hard to keep it secret and they've dug out my maternity clothes from three years ago, so it's all systems go again,” she joked at the time.

Julia and Ben first met in 2015. In January 2019, they revealed that they had gotten engaged, and in the following month, the pair tied the knot. In November 2019, Julia and Ben became parents for their first time as they welcomed their son, Franklin Wolf.

Congratulations to the happy family!