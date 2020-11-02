Corrie star Brooke Vincent reveals she’s expecting her second child

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for Coronation Street actress, Brooke Vincent who has just revealed that she and Kean Bryan are expecting their second child.

The wonderful news comes just over a year after Brooke gave birth to her first baby, son Mexx, who arrived October 2019, meaning the 28-year-old will have two-under-two.

Announcing her pregnancy in an interview with OK! Magazine, Brooke revealed that she found out she was pregnant when she was five weeks along. “We wanted another baby and we wanted them close together, so it was just a really warming moment. We were just really happy. I think I cried because I was so happy!” the expecting mum gushed.

Credit: instagram.com/brookelevivincent

Brooke also revealed that she and her footballer boyfriend, Kean, are going to leave the gender as a surprise. “I think it’s more magnified when you’re actually having a baby that you just want them to be healthy, so I really don’t mind.”

“I didn’t mind with Mexx, either. I’m happy with whatever I’m given. Mexx is the best little thing in the world so if I get another boy, fabulous, if I get a girl and she’s like me, then we’re going to have chaos!” the Corrie star said.

Brooke has not got long to wait for her little one to arrive, due to give birth in the spring time next year, and said that she’s quite "chilled" about having two children under two-years-of-age. “It’s a perk having them together and growing together – that’s what I really wanted,” the mum-to-be said.

Credit: instagram.com/brookelevivincent

When it comes to the question of marriage, Brooke believes a ring on her finger isn’t necessarily going to change her and Kean’s relationship. “I’m glad that I didn’t get married before having Mexx. We’d be marrying as a family now, and that’s what we’d get married for, to become one. I’d want my babies there,” the actress stated.

As it turns out, Brooke is expecting her second baby at the same time as her on-screen sister, Helen Flanagan is expecting her third.

When asked if the two pregnant mums share any tips with each other, Brooke said, “Helen always gets a little bit poorly when she’s pregnant so it’s really hard for her. I don’t think I could give any advice to Helen because she’s bossing it at the minute being super mum!”

Credit: instagram.com/brookelevivincent

Brooke also said that she would love to return to the cobbles of Coronation Street at some point, but that it might be a bit further away. “It goes so quick. Mexx is one and I don’t know where that time has gone. I would really regret not being at home with them as much as I can be. While I can stay off work, I’m going to,” she confirmed.

Congratulations to you both — we wish you all the best in your pregnancy journey!