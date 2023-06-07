Coronation Street’s Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear has unfortunately been diagnosed with dementia.

The actress is best known for playing the iconic role of Bet Lynch on the cobbles since 1966.

Julie appeared as the barmaid of the Rovers Return Inn on and off over the years up until her most recent appearance in 2003.

Credit: Julie Goodyear MBE Facebook

Earlier today, Julie’s husband Scott Brand, released a heartbreaking statement to announce his wife’s diagnosis and to reveal how the condition has affected her.

Scott said, “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis”.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance”.

“But we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse”.

Credit: Julie Goodyear MBE Facebook

Brand continued, “We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out”.

“Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand”.

Many fans of the 81-year-old actress headed to social media to share their heartbreak over her diagnosis.

One fan wrote, “How sad. Sending her best wishes”.

Credit: Julie Goodyear MBE Facebook

“Very sad. Wishing her all the best. Bet Lynch was a Corrie legend”, penned a second fan of the actress.

A third added, “Oh no, that's such a shame, sending her best wishes. What an icon!”.

Julie, who was made MBE in 1996, is still a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester.

The actress, who took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, and her husband Scott tied the knot in 2007 after 11 years of dating.

Feature image credit: Julie Goodyear MBE Facebook