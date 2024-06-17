Coronation Street’s Calum Lill announces engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Calum Lill and his partner Roberta Mcclarron as they have announced their engagement.

The Coronation Street actor, known for his role as Joel Deering in the soap, revealed the exciting news on social media while showcasing Roberta’s gorgeous engagement ring.

Sharing an insight into how he and his fiancée celebrated their engagement, Calum revealed a funny trick Roberta played on him.

Lill took to Instagram to post a snap to his 12.6K followers of him and his wife-to-be smiling from ear-to-ear while unveiling the stunning ring Calum picked for Roberta.

Another photo shows the pair wearing swimming costumes and enjoying cocktails after spending time in a hot tub.

Calum began his caption by writing, “About time I made an honest woman of her”.

The Hollyoaks star then revealed that Roberta jokingly played a trick on him by removing his swimming shorts from their suitcase, forcing him to wear a swimming costume belonging to his Coronation Street co-star Dolly-Rose Campbell.

“Celebrated with drinks in the hot tub but Roberta thought it would be funny to remove my swimming shorts from the suitcase”.

Calum closed off by adding, “Thanks @dolly_rose_campbell for lending me your spare cossie. I think I rocked it tbf”.

Many fans and famous faces alike took to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Calum and Roberta, including many Corrie stars.

Lucy Fallon wrote, “congratulations guys!!!!!”, while Jodie Prenger penned “Awwww congrats kidda! How fabulous xxx”.

Tanisha Gorey added, “YAYYYY!!!!!! Huge congratulations”.

After receiving an influx of heartfelt messages from many social media users, Calum took to his Stories to thank them for their kind words and admit he felt ‘overwhelmed’.

He penned, “Thanks everyone for all your gorgeous comments and messages. We’re overwhelmed by everyone’s support! Thank you”.