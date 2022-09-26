Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon excitedly reveals she’s pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson as they announce they are expecting a child together.

The soap star, who played Bethany Platt on the cobbles, revealed she is now 19 weeks pregnant and joked that she doesn’t think she looks pregnant yet, “just like I’ve had a lot of KFC!”, in an interview she did with OK!

Along with the exciting news that she is pregnant, the soap star spoke about her devastating experience after suffering a miscarriage in March of this year, which she hasn't previously opened up about to the public.

When speaking about her miscarriage Lucy said, “It was a traumatising, horrendous time. We went for a scan and they couldn’t see anything, so then we went to the hospital and they thought they could see something, so it was very up and down”.

“I had pregnancy symptoms and I was feeling really unwell and when they were doing all these scans my symptoms were getting worse and worse, and there were no signs I had had a miscarriage, so that made it more of a shock”.

The 26-year-old continued, “We just assumed everything was going to be fine. Then after a week when they’d done the blood tests and other tests I went back and they said I had miscarried. It was a really strange feeling”.

“Even though so many people go through it, you never expect it will happen to you. I had imagined this little person who was going to come into our lives and then they were taken away from me”.

The actress went on to say that her miscarriage made her and Ryan realise that they definitely wanted to start a family together. “We weren’t putting pressure on it and I was not to put pressure on myself and then it just ended up happening that way for us!".

Lucy added, "It was obviously meant to be”, now that she is pregnant and almost 5 months along.

Fallon, who is due in February, revealed that she told Ryan she was pregnant after he came home from football training by holding up a positive pregnancy test to him.

The Preston North End player explained, “I was a bit shocked because of what we went through and I didn’t think it would happen that soon. But we’re made up and it felt like the next stage for us. It felt like it was meant to be”.