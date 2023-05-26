Cork to host Ireland’s largest ever art & sculpture event

Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event will this weekend showcase €7million worth of works by some of the biggest names in international and Irish art. Up to 10,000 people are expected to visit Art and Soul at the five-star Castlemartyr Resort – the first time it has been staged in Cork. Organised by Gormleys Fine Art, it runs from this Saturday to June 18, displaying works by Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Francis Bacon.

The free event will feature a major outdoor exhibition of 80 large sculptures and installations set throughout the 220-acre grounds of the 17th-century manor estate. With over 200 works on display, this will be the largest showcase of sculpture in Ireland to date and will feature international artists alongside leading Irish sculptors Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Sandra Bell, Eamonn Ceannt, John Fitzgerald, Anthony Scott and Orla De Brí.

The hotel’s interior will display 100 works by some of the world’s best-known artists, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Damien Hirst, Salvador Dali and Banksy. Art and Soul will also include exhibitions by Warhol and renowned Irish artists Martin Mooney, Maser, Peter Monaghan, Gordon Harris and Stephen Forbes.

All of artworks will be for sale, with prices ranging from €1,000 up to €450,000.

This will be the eighth major art and sculpture event Gormleys have organised, but the first time they have brought it to the south of Ireland.

“Building on the success of previous events, we are delighted to expand Art and Soul to Cork,” said Oliver Gormley of Gormleys. “Art and Soul gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works of art in the beautiful surroundings of Castlemartyr. Adults and children will enjoy the event equally, and our previous events in Russborough (Wicklow) and the Culloden Hotel (Belfast) attracted over 10,000 visitors.” he continued.

“We are delighted to be bringing this incredible event to Cork and have worked closely with Gormleys for many months in organising the exhibition,” said Brendan Comerford, General Manager of Castlemartyr Resort. “We are confident that visitors will truly appreciate the collection of work and the entire experience.”

During the event, there will be a programme of artists’ talks and daily guided tours.

Art and Soul will be open to the public daily from 11am–7pm. More information and accommodation offers can be found on www.gormleys.ie and www.castlemartyrresort.ie.