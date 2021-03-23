Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital launches dedicated Endometriosis Clinic

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. This is a long term condition that can have a significant impact on women’s lives and yet so many women are not aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease that is affecting 10% of women – that’s 176 million worldwide.

Which is why it’s so important that the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital has today launched a dedicated clinic for the treatment of endometriosis. The Endometriosis Clinic is facilitated by a Consultant-led multidisciplinary team, including representatives from Physiotherapy, Dietetics and Pain Management.

Those with endometriosis experience a range of symptoms which often include severe pain and issues with fertility. The symptoms can vary greatly from woman to woman and some women are more adversely affected than others, who may not have as noticeable symptoms. Official diagnosis of the condition can only be obtained through laparoscopic surgery.

The Coombe’s Endometriosis Clinic will serve women who have received an objective diagnosis of endometriosis. Because the clinic is working with a multidisciplinary team, including representatives from Physiotherapy, Dietetics and Pain Management, those attending the Clinic will benefit from a holistic approach to their treatment.

Speaking at the launch of the Endometriosis Clinic, Professor Michael O’Connell, Master of the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, said;

“We are very pleased to launch our dedicated Endometriosis Clinic. Endometriosis is a condition that affects a large number of women in Ireland and seriously impacts upon the quality of life of many. Given that it takes on average nine years to get a diagnosis of endometriosis in Ireland, it is vital that women who have been diagnosed are prioritised and receive the treatment they need. The highly-experienced, multidisciplinary team offered by the Clinic is best-placed to ensure that the needs of its patients are met in a timely manner.”

Dr Hugh D. O’Connor, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Reproductive Endosurgeon at the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital and senior clinician of the hospital’s new Endometriosis Clinic said: “Women with endometriosis don’t all show the same symptoms or encounter the same problems. The complexity of the condition, as well as the impact it can have upon so many different parts of daily life, means that a holistic approach to treatment is required. The multidisciplinary care that the Clinic will provide will mean that patients can be provided with individualised care pathways, depending on their specific needs. We look forward to providing top-class, comprehensive care to women in Ireland with endometriosis.”

Although it may seem obvious to you what you’re experiencing, endometriosis is actually difficult to diagnose. Because the symptoms vary greatly, they overlap with many other conditions and illnesses that may be difficult to rule out. It’s important to have all the information you need so check out the Coombe’s dedicated Endometriosis Clinic here.