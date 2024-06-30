Conrad Dublin unveils The Terrace’s stylish makeover, highlighting new brunch delights

Conrad Dublin, one of the city’s premier 5-star hotels, is delighted to announce the refurbishment of its beloved bar and restaurant, The Terrace, located on Earlsfort Terrace. Undergoing a complete makeover, The Terrace has been transformed into a contemporary and inviting space, where Dublin’s vibrant city life meets the serenity of an outdoor haven, now with a particular emphasis on its delectable brunch offerings.

Upon entering the refreshed Terrace, guests will be greeted with the innovative designs of Irish artist Ciara O’Neill, who has skilfully decorated the area with her signature mix of colours and textures, creating a lively and distinctive atmosphere where warmth and good cheer prevail.

Perfectly situated in the heart of Dublin City Centre, The Terrace is an ideal spot for a post-shopping cocktail, a romantic date night, or a relaxed meal with family and friends. Whether you're looking for an after-work drink or a leisurely weekend brunch, The Terrace offers a peaceful sanctuary amidst the city's hustle and bustle, fostering genuine connections and unforgettable experiences.

The Terrace’s food menu boasts a broad selection of delicious sharing plates, emphasising dishes that highlight the best local Irish produce. Asparagus and Goats Cheese Arancini and Sourdough Bruschetta are on hand to satiate cravings with friends, while main courses like classic Fish & Chips or a veggie Spinach Risotto provide something for every guest to enjoy. What’s more, weekends play host to a delectable brunch menu ranging from a savoury Terrace Breakfast Bap to moreish house-made Conrad Pancakes. Complementing the food, a varied selection of craft beers and bespoke cocktails are available, promising to delight the palate of every patron.

The Terrace is now open, with bookings available from 12 – 9 pm daily. To secure a reservation at this newly revamped contemporary eatery in Dublin city centre, please visit OpenTable. For the latest updates on all Conrad Dublin’s food and beverage options, follow @Conrad_dublin and @Theterrace_24 on social media.