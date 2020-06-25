Connell and Marianne reunite in Normal Older People tomorrow

We all fell head over heels in love with the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People when it aired earlier this year. Connell and Marianne’s complicated love story completely swept us off our feet and we’ve been eager to find out what happened to them after that heartbreaking finale.

In the final episode of the stellar series, Connell and Marianne decide to go their separate ways so he can pursue his dream of studying in New York. It wasn’t the happily ever after we were hoping for but the realness of the show and of their relationship is what made it so special.

However, despite the touching ending, we still want to know if the couple ever got back together and it looks like we’re about to get a glimpse at their future in two special episodes for RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal will reprise their roles as Marianne and Connell in a piece called Normal Older People.

Richard Curtis spoke about the project during an interview on Sunday With Miriam, “There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now.”

He continued, “These are two very special bits. It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t say all about it because there’s a guest star in it, but it’s really, really beautiful.”

The Love Actually creator added, “One of the things about Comic Relief is it gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this sort of extra special into the world of Normal People.”

RTÉ Does Comic Relief airs on RTÉ 1 on Friday, June 26, from 8pm to 11.30pm.