Congratulations! Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child

It seems congratulations are in order for the Super Bass singer, as it's been reported that Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child.

The 37-year-old and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first little baby into the world on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles.

Keeping her little one under wraps from the public, the new mum has yet to reveal, the name or gender of her first baby.

We first learned of Nicki's pregnancy back in July, when the rapper shared a series of glamorous pregnancy photos, which showed off her beautiful bare baby bump, sending fans wild.

The rapper simply captioned the snap '#Preggers'.

While this is the rapper's first child with husband Kenneth Petty, it's understood that her husband has a reported five children of his own from past relationships.

This wonderful news also comes nearly a year after Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot, on October 21 2019.

Congratulations to you both — we can't wait to meet your new bundle of joy!