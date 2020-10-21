Congratulations! Glenda Gilson has given birth to her second child

Model and TV presenter Glenda Gilson (39) and businessman Rob MacNaughton (44) have welcomed another baby boy into the world.

The TV presenter gave birth to their second child early this morning at 4:21am, weighing seven pounds. The new parents chose the adorable name, Danny Mac, for the little one and he is so cute.

Glenda announced the wonderful news on her Instagram account this afternoon, writing, "Welcome to the world little man! Danny Mac arrived early this morning, safe & well and made sure he didn’t steal his big brothers birthday," followed by three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Glenda's husband, businessman Rob MacNaughton posted the same adorable photo to his own Instagram, with a caption which read, "Welcome Danny Mac!!! Danny arrived into the world at 4:21am weighing 7lbs, both Mummy & Baby doing great. @glendagilson you make my world xx…. next step, Danny meeting his older brother."

Glenda had announced that she and Rob were expecting their second child back in May.

“Myself @robmacnaughton & Bobby (even though he doesn’t know it yet) are delighted that we’re expecting a baby in October. Thank you to everyone for all their beautiful wishes”

Gilson and MacNaughton are also parents to son Bobby – The new arrival is a baby brother to big brother Bobby who was also born in the month of October in 2018 at Dublin’s Coombe Hospital.

Glenda recently shared a sweet update on packing her baby bag where son Bobby added himself to the bag!

“Packing my hospital bag & a certain little man thinks he’s coming with me”

The couple married in August 2014 at St Senans Church, Kilrush, Co. Clare with a reception afterwards at Donald Trump’s luxurious Doonbeg resort attended by Louis Walsh, TV3 weatherman Martin King and Keith Duffy.