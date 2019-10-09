‘My heart is bursting’: Natalie Imbruglia has welcomed a baby boy

Huge congratulations are in order for singer Natalie Imbruglia who has welcomed her first child. The Torn songstress has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

The singer decided to call her son Max Valentine. What a beautiful name for her tiny tot.

She shared a photo of her holding Max’s tiny hand on Instagram to share the big news.

‘Welcome to the world…Max Valentine Imbruglia. My heart is bursting,’ the new mum gushed.

The doting mum revealed she was expecting her first child in July. Natalie said her pregnancy was possible thanks to IVF and a sperm donor.

“I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time.

“I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly,” she wrote.

“I’m so excited about this next adventure… a new album and I’m going to be a mum!” Natalie added.

We couldn’t be happier for the singer.