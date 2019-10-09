Congrats! Lauren Conrad has given birth to a beautiful baby boy

Lauren Conrad is officially a mum-of-two.

The lifestyle guru has confirmed the birth of her second child. Lauren welcomed a beautiful baby boy and his name is absolutely darling.

The doting mum decided to call her son Charlie Wolf.

The former star of The Hills shared her joyous news on Instagram, “Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” she wrote.

Lauren shared a drawing of her beautiful family to her account. In the illustration, the blogger is holding a little baby in her arms.

Lauren is already a mum to two-year-old Liam, who will undoubtedly be the best big brother to Charlie.

The 33-year-old revealed she was expecting her second child in April. She wrote, “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

There’s no doubt Lauren and her husband William are overjoyed by the arrival of baby Charlie.

Huge congratulations to the parents. We cannot wait to see a photo of their little boy.